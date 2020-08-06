West Kelowna home severely damaged by fire

Send this page to someone via email

A home in West Kelowna, B.C., was severely damaged following a fire on Thursday morning.

The crackling flames got into the attic from the back of the home, went across the entire top floor, and sent billowing smoke through the roof, firefighters said.

It’s believed it started in the back deck area, according to initial reports.

“When crews arrived on scene, there were advanced fire conditions on the back side of the house,” said assistant fire Chief Chad Gartrell, who noted that an off-duty member of the department who lives nearby helped call it in.

“Our big concern at that point was that (the fire) was pushed into the second floor, and we also had extension to the house beside it.”

The fire was stretching from the involved house to the eaves of the neighbouring home, he said.

The blaze was so hot that crews needed to take breaks to cool off.

“The heat stress related to not just the ambient temperature we have right now, but the addition of the gear and the workload that they’re required to do, is certainly heating our crews up,” said Gartrell.

There was no word on what caused the fire.

Crews were working to knock down the remaining flames, and continue to monitor the neighbouring home.