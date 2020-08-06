Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

West Kelowna home severely damaged by fire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Smoke billows from the roof of a West Kelowna home on Thursday morning.
Smoke billows from the roof of a West Kelowna home on Thursday morning. Global News

A home in West Kelowna, B.C., was severely damaged following a fire on Thursday morning.

The crackling flames got into the attic from the back of the home, went across the entire top floor, and sent billowing smoke through the roof, firefighters said.

Read more: Ontario firefighters warn of higher chance of house fires due to COVID-19 pandemic

It’s believed it started in the back deck area, according to initial reports.

“When crews arrived on scene, there were advanced fire conditions on the back side of the house,” said assistant fire Chief Chad Gartrell, who noted that an off-duty member of the department who lives nearby helped call it in.

Vacationing family escapes houseboat blaze on Mara Lake
Vacationing family escapes houseboat blaze on Mara Lake

“Our big concern at that point was that (the fire) was pushed into the second floor, and we also had extension to the house beside it.”

Story continues below advertisement

The fire was stretching from the involved house to the eaves of the neighbouring home, he said.

The blaze was so hot that crews needed to take breaks to cool off.

Fire destroys home in Lake Country; 6 people displaced
Fire destroys home in Lake Country; 6 people displaced

“The heat stress related to not just the ambient temperature we have right now, but the addition of the gear and the workload that they’re required to do, is certainly heating our crews up,” said Gartrell.

There was no word on what caused the fire.

Crews were working to knock down the remaining flames, and continue to monitor the neighbouring home.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganFirecentral okanaganHouse FireWest KelownaWest Kelowna Fire Rescuewkfr
Flyers
More weekly flyers