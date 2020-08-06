Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

McMaster graduate student banned from campus amid misconduct probe

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted August 6, 2020 4:29 pm
An investigation into alleged misconduct at McMaster University has led to the suspension of a graduate student.
An investigation into alleged misconduct at McMaster University has led to the suspension of a graduate student. McMaster University

An ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct in McMaster University‘s department of Psychology, Neuroscience and Behaviour has led to the suspension of a graduate student.

The school says the student is no longer allowed on campus after new allegations came to light.

The decision comes a week after McMaster announced that two faculty members in the department had been suspended for alleged misconduct on campus.

Read more: 2 more McMaster staff members accused in sexual violence investigation, says president

McMaster is also encouraging anyone to come forward who may have incidents to report.

Trending Stories

The school launched its investigation in February after a faculty member was suspended over allegations involving a number of McMaster policies, including the Sexual Violence Policy.

Story continues below advertisement

In June, Hamilton Police charged Scott Watter, a former associate professor, with sexual assault and sexual assault causing bodily harm after investigating allegations made by a female student in 2017.

Read more: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing ‘friend’ in central Hamilton: police

The university’s investigation is being led by Toronto HR law-firm Rubin Thomlinson LLP.

“McMaster will not tolerate any behaviour that threatens the security and safety of any member of our campus community,” said McMaster University president David Farrar. “I recognize the courage of the complainants who have come forward, and I want to assure them that their allegations will be fully and fairly investigated and that appropriate action will be taken.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceMcMaster UniversityRubin Thomlinson LLPscott watteralleged misconductMcMaster University investigationMcMaster University President David Farrar
Flyers
More weekly flyers