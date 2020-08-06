McMaster graduate student banned from campus amid misconduct probe

Send this page to someone via email

An ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct in McMaster University‘s department of Psychology, Neuroscience and Behaviour has led to the suspension of a graduate student.

The school says the student is no longer allowed on campus after new allegations came to light.

The decision comes a week after McMaster announced that two faculty members in the department had been suspended for alleged misconduct on campus.

McMaster is also encouraging anyone to come forward who may have incidents to report.

The school launched its investigation in February after a faculty member was suspended over allegations involving a number of McMaster policies, including the Sexual Violence Policy.

In June, Hamilton Police charged Scott Watter, a former associate professor, with sexual assault and sexual assault causing bodily harm after investigating allegations made by a female student in 2017.

The university’s investigation is being led by Toronto HR law-firm Rubin Thomlinson LLP.

“McMaster will not tolerate any behaviour that threatens the security and safety of any member of our campus community,” said McMaster University president David Farrar. “I recognize the courage of the complainants who have come forward, and I want to assure them that their allegations will be fully and fairly investigated and that appropriate action will be taken.”