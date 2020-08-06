Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Consumer

Bell, TELUS customers report network outages in Ontario

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 1:50 pm
Bell Customers reported widespread outages on Thursday afternoon.

Two of Canada’s national telecom providers are reportedly suffering widespread network outages Thursday afternoon.

Many of the complaints online appear to centre on Ottawa, though customers from southwestern Ontario also reported outages shortly after noon.

TELUS confirmed in a tweet just after 12:30 p.m. that was facing a “wireless issue” affecting several providers in Eastern Canada.

Bell Canada said in response to complaints on Twitter that it was aware of the issue and its technicians were working to fix the problem.

The company tweeted at 1:41 p.m. that the outages in Eastern Ontario and Quebec were fixed, though some Twitter users reported ongoing issues.

Phone lines were also affected by the outage, according to complaints.

The Ottawa Police Service said it was aware of outages facing Bell subscribers, but noted it was still receiving 911 calls via the providers’ network.

Some Ottawa customers said their service returned roughly half an hour after outages began.

More to come.

