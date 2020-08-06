Bell, TELUS customers report network outages in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Two of Canada’s national telecom providers are reportedly suffering widespread network outages Thursday afternoon.

Many of the complaints online appear to centre on Ottawa, though customers from southwestern Ontario also reported outages shortly after noon.

TELUS confirmed in a tweet just after 12:30 p.m. that was facing a “wireless issue” affecting several providers in Eastern Canada.

We're aware of a wireless issue impacting several carriers in Eastern Canada. Our team is already investigating and services will be restored as quickly as possible. Thank you. — TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) August 6, 2020

Bell Canada said in response to complaints on Twitter that it was aware of the issue and its technicians were working to fix the problem.

The company tweeted at 1:41 p.m. that the outages in Eastern Ontario and Quebec were fixed, though some Twitter users reported ongoing issues.

Some customers in parts of Eastern Ontario and Québec experienced brief service disruptions earlier today. Service has now been restored. Our team is continuing to investigate the cause. — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) August 6, 2020

Phone lines were also affected by the outage, according to complaints.

The Ottawa Police Service said it was aware of outages facing Bell subscribers, but noted it was still receiving 911 calls via the providers’ network.

Some Ottawa customers said their service returned roughly half an hour after outages began.

