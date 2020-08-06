Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases on Thursday

Nova Scotia’s health officials are reporting no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
Two active cases remain in the province.
The testing lab completed 598 tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
To date, there have been 65,159 negative test results in province, and 1,071 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia
Province says 1,005 cases are resolved and there have been 64 deaths.
Residents are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:
- Fever (including chills, sweats)
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Shortness of breath
- Muscle aches
- Sneezing
- Nasal congestion/runny nose
- Hoarse voice
- Diarrhea
- Unusual fatigue
- Loss of sense of smell or taste
- Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days, the province said.View link »
