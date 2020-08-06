Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia’s health officials are reporting no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

Two active cases remain in the province.

The testing lab completed 598 tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

To date, there have been 65,159 negative test results in province, and 1,071 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Province says 1,005 cases are resolved and there have been 64 deaths.

4:13 Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announces his resignation Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announces his resignation

Residents are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Story continues below advertisement

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days, the province said.