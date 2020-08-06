Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases on Thursday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 1:00 pm
Premier Stephen McNeil announced his resignation on Aug. 6.
Premier Stephen McNeil announced his resignation on Aug. 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia’s health officials are reporting no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

Two active cases remain in the province.

Read more: Mandatory mask rule would be too difficult to enforce in schools, Nova Scotia teacher says

The testing lab completed 598 tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

To date, there have been 65,159 negative test results in province, and 1,071 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Province says 1,005 cases are resolved and there have been 64 deaths.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announces his resignation
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announces his resignation

Residents are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days, the province said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaPandemicStephen McNeilTestingResignationActive Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers