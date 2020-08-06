Waterloo Public health says 20 active COVID-19 cases left in region

Send this page to someone via email

There are just 20 active COVID-19 cases remaining in the area, Waterloo Public Health reported in its daily update Thursday.

That is almost half the 36 cases that were listed by the agency on Wednesday.

Fifteen of those cases were people who were cleared of the virus while the 16th person was transferred to another public health unit, according to a Waterloo Public Health spokesperson.

No new positive tests for the coronavirus were announced Thursday, which means the overall number of cases also falls by one to 1,394.

There is also just one person remaining in hospital after 11 were reported on Wednesday. The spokesperson says that was the result of a data dump.

The outbreaks at A.R. Goudie in Kitchener and Columbia Forest remain active. The former outbreak began earlier this week when a resident tested positive, and the latter started on July 23 when a staff member tested positive. There have been no more cases reported at either long-term-care home since.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported on Wednesday, leaving the total number of deaths at 119. No new deaths have been reported in the area since July 17.

Ontario reported 95 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 39,809.

This is the fourth day in a row Ontario has seen case counts lower than 100.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,783 as one new death was reported.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

