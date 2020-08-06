Menu

Canada

Police search Grand River in Brant County for missing Hamilton man

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 9:48 am

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they’re searching for a Hamilton man in his 20s who went missing in an area of the Grand River in Brant County on Wednesday night.

Police say 24-year-old Nagim Mohamed was last seen entering the water in a personal watercraft (PWC) at approximately 7:15 p.m., at Chiefswood Park, on Highway 54 in Ohsweken.

“The personal watercraft was subsequently located approximately three kilometres east of the park just shortly before eight o’clock,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

 

Police say 24-year-old Nagim Mohamed was last seen in a watercraft near Chiefswood Park, on Highway 54 in Ohsweken on Wednesday night.
It’s believed Mohamed was not wearing a life jacket, according to Sanchuk.

So far, a search, which has included the County of Brant Fire Department, Haldimand Fire Department, and OPP’s Aviation Services, has turned up nothing. Crews resumed the search as of Thursday morning, say police.

Mohamed is about five feet six inches with brown eyes and short buzzed hair.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black coloured shorts.

