Ontario reports 95 new coronavirus cases, 4th day in a row with fewer than 100 cases

Ontario reported 95 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 39,809.

This is the fourth day in a row Ontario has seen case counts lower than 100.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,783 as one new death was reported.

Meanwhile, 35,906 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 90 per cent of cases.

Thursday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Toronto with 30 new cases, Ottawa with 19 new cases and Chatham-Kent Public Health with 10 new cases.

Windsor-Essex, which is the only region still in Stage 2 of reopening, reported only five new cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

“Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 15 of them reporting no new cases,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

18,539 people are male — an increase of 59 cases.

20,969 people are female — an increase of 36 cases.

2,355 people are 19 and under — an increase of 15 cases.

12,224 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 44 cases.

11,962 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 29 cases.

7,218 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 10 cases.

6,044 people are 80 and over — no increase in cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 2,321,297 tests so far for the virus. This is up 26,181 tests from the previous day. There are 19,292 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 71 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by five from the previous day), with 29 patients in an intensive care unit (down by one) and 13 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two).

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported by the province each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The newly reported numbers for Thursday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Wednesday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Wednesday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,846 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of one death from the previous day, and there are 23 current outbreaks. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 13 active cases among long-term care residents and 42 active cases among staff.

