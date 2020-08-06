Bill Kelly: It’s plain and simple — Donald Trump has to go

Send this page to someone via email

As Americans move toward the most important election in the history of their storied country, one thing is becoming more and more clear: U.S. President Donald Trump has to go!

This is no longer a left or right political issue. It’s for more important than that.

This is about removing someone who is mentally incapable of leading the most powerful country in the world.

Four years ago, when Americans surprisingly selected Trump, his supporters told us that he was a master tactician, a deal maker who would magically cure the problems of both the United States and the world.

What a crock!

Over the last three-plus years, Trump has been exposed as a fraud: tragically inept and uninformed in international affairs; woefully ignorant of the racial and social injustice that plagues America; and clearly incompetent to handle the onset of COVID-19, which has resulted in far too many American deaths.

Brilliant and educated conservative voices such as David Frum, George Will and Bill Kristol have been sounding alarm bells that Trump is not a Republican who espouses conservative values; he’s all about Donald Trump, always has been, always will be.

The big question now is, will American voters wake up and realize that they’ve been duped by a smooth-talking, narcissistic and woefully unqualified huckster, and remove him from the office in which he has inflicted so much pain and suffering to the American people and the world?

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

