Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

World

Facebook removes Trump coronavirus post over misinformation

By Elizabeth Culliford Reuters
Posted August 5, 2020 7:47 pm
President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Facebook Inc on Wednesday took down a video by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he said children are “almost immune” to COVID-19, with the company saying it violated its rules against sharing misinformation about the coronavirus.

Read more: Florida surpasses 500K coronavirus cases as testing resumes after tropical storm

“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19, which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” a Facebook spokesman said.

Coronavirus: Trump claims vaccine could be available "far in advance of the end of the year"
The spokesman said it was the first time that the social media company had removed a Trump post for coronavirus misinformation.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

