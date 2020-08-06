Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton’s Ethiopian-Canadian Community Association seeks answers after building vandalized again

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
A member of the Ethiopian-Canadian Community Association in Edmonton says she is upset and concerned after vandals recently targeted the organization's building for the second time in just weeks.
A member of the Ethiopian-Canadian Community Association in Edmonton says she is upset and concerned after vandals recently targeted the organization's building for the second time in just weeks. Julien Fournier/ Global News

A member of the Ethiopian-Canadian Community Association in Edmonton says she is upset and concerned after vandals recently targeted the organization’s building for the second time in just weeks.

“Something like this has never happened,” Meheret Worku told Global News in front of the building at 10585 115 St. “We are all peace loving people.

“We’re very inclusive, so we’re definitely upset about this.”

According to Worku, the first incident occurred about three weeks ago when someone tampered with the colours on the image of a flag on the building that has been there since 1984.

“That is very disrespectful, so we contacted the police,” she said. “The police were looking into it… [but] we did not then have a security camera.”

The second incident occurred this week. Worku said on Monday, one of the association’s members was walking by and found windows smashed and the door to the building broken.

Story continues below advertisement

“For us this is the second incident and when we look around, no other buildings were damaged — just ours,” she said. “So we definitely believe this is happening against the Ethiopian community.”

Worku said that she is also concerned because she does not know what motivated the vandal(s).

“[People should] stand against it,” Worku said, adding that she hopes any witnesses come forward with information to police.

“Something like this should not happen.”

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeEdmonton crimeVandalismEthiopian-Canadian Community AssociationEthiopian-Canadian Community Association in EdmontonEthiopian-Canadian Community Association in Edmonton vandalizedWindows smashed at Ethiopian-Canadian Community Association in Edmonton
Flyers
More weekly flyers