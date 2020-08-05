Alberta reports 2 more deaths, 94 new cases of COVID-19, active case numbers continue to lower

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday, as well as 94 new confirmed cases of the illness.

However, there were also 137 newly-recorded recoveries — more than new cases — meaning that the net active case number for the province did go down, and sits currently at 1,146. To compare to last week, on July 28, there were more than 1,400 active cases.

The two deaths reported Wednesday were a woman in her 70s in the Central zone and a man in his 70s in the North zone. Neither of them were in continuing care centres.

The highest active case numbers continue to be in the Calgary, Edmonton and Central zones. The Calgary zone currently sits at 428, the Edmonton zone at 308 and the Central zone at 193. In the rest of the province, the North zone currently has 113 active cases, the South zone has 98 and there are six active cases in unknown zones.

There were slightly fewer Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday compared to numbers the day before. There are currently 75 Albertans in hospital — down by 10 patients — and 20 of them are in intensive care, three less than the province reported Tuesday.

The province has so far completed 727,335 coronavirus tests, 7,197 of which were completed Tuesday.