B.C. reports 47 cases of COVID-19, five days with no new deaths

Health officials on Wednesday reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and no new deaths.

This brought the total in the province to 3,834 confirmed cases. Of those, 3,288 patients have fully recovered, or about 86 per cent.

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 195 as the province last recorded a coronavirus-related death on Friday.

There continues to be an uptick in the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital. The province reported nine such patients, up from eight the day before, with six of them in intensive care, up from four.

B.C. now has 351 active cases, up 32 from the day before.

On Tuesday, B.C. health officials reported 146 cases of COVID-19 over the previous four days and no new deaths.

Much of the surge stems from an ongoing outbreak in Kelowna connected with private parties that were held over the Canada Day long weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has warned that people may unknowingly spread the virus to others in the days following the B.C. Day long weekend.

— With files from Simon Little and The Canadian Press