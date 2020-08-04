B.C. records 146 COVID-19 cases over four days, no new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials on Tuesday reported 146 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over the past four days and no new deaths.

There were 43 cases from Friday to Saturday, 29 cases Saturday to Sunday, and 46 from Sunday to Monday, and 28 from Monday to Tuesday.

B.C.’s confirmed cases now total 3,787. Of those, 3,273 patients have fully recovered, or about 86 per cent.

There are now 319 active cases in the province — an increase of 41 since Friday.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the bulk of the province’s active cases are in the Metro Vancouver area — 195 in Fraser Health and 78 in Vancouver Coastal Health.

Officials are also reporting an uptick in hospitalizations. Eight COVID-19 patients are in hospital — an increase of three since Friday. The number of patients in intensive care has doubled from two to four.

The province’s last update came Friday, when it announced 50 new cases of the virus, along with one new death at the Holy Family Hospital long-term care home in Vancouver.

That marked the second time in as many weeks that the number of new cases hit 50, while the daily average has hovered around 30 in the weeks since B.C. entered Phase 3 of its economic reopening plan on June 24.

Much of the growth in new cases stems from an ongoing outbreak in Kelowna connected with private parties that were held over the Canada Day long weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 74 cases are connected to an outbreak at a Fraser Valley fruit-packing plant and 24 cases are linked to an outbreak in Haida Gwaii.

The province also released a website on Friday, as many headed off to long-weekend vacations, titled “Dr. Bonnie Henry’s Good Times Guide,” in a bid to help people safely enjoy their summer.

Meanwhile, two Vancouver firefighters tested positive for the virus, city officials confirmed over the weekend.

— With files from Simon Little