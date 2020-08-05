USask professor says it’s normal to feel ‘fatigued’ amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

A University of Saskatchewan professor says it is normal to feel drained following months of adapting to a new world, brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Usually in a month or two after that initial reaction (pandemic), a kind of fatigue and disillusionment begin to set in and we’re definitely there now,” said Pamela Browne, medical anthropologist.

“We’re seeing that not only here in Saskatoon, but also all around the world. There’s a sense of disbelief, of abandonment, of disruption.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, she says it was normal for people to want to help in the community, focusing more on taking care of each other rather than themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

As time goes on, Browne says people start to feel the downside of the pandemic.

“This can have a long term impact on people, not only individually, but psychologically. Anytime you bear the burden of anxiety and fear over a long period of time, it wears on you,” Browne said.

“It makes you less motivated, less connected to everyday life.”

Browne says the pandemic is also having an effect in terms of how people identify collectively as a community.

“We begin to disband rather than draw together, as we did in those early few months,” Browne said.

“That can have a long term effect because people lose friends, friendships, social networks are severed.”

If a second wave of the coronavirus does hit, Browne says it’s important for people to stay connected to what’s going on around them.

“What’s really important for all of us to remember is that we’re all part of this community and we need community leaders who also garner and foment that sense of collectiveness,” Browne said.

Story continues below advertisement

“That is really the way forward in keeping people attuned to the messages and keeping people as safe as we possibly can.”

A new study from Deloitte suggests Canadians, especially women, will face a potentially explosive increase in mental illness for years after the pandemic is over.

“This is a human crisis. Our previous research on the impact of natural disasters on humans shows that once the public health and economic crises have subsided, the human crisis will endure for months, if not years,” the study said.

The study estimates that 6.3 million to 10.7 million Canadians will visit a doctor for mental health issues — a whopping 54 to 163 per cent increase over pre-pandemic levels.

— With files from The Canadian Press

3:43 Impacts of COVID-19 on mental health Impacts of COVID-19 on mental health