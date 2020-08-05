New road linking Waverley Street to Brady Road named after man killed in crash

Send this page to someone via email

The Province of Manitoba says a new service road linking Waverley Street to Brady Road will be named after a young man killed in a crash in the area last fall.

Ethan Boyer, 19, died in a serious crash on the south Perimeter Highway and Brady Road Oct. 25.

Numbers from Manitoba Public Insurance show there have been 85 crashes at the intersection over the last 10 years, including eight in the first 10 months of 2019.

On Wednesday, Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced construction has started on a new bituminous pavement service road that will replace a dirt service road the province says is not built to handle heavy truck traffic or withstand extreme weather conditions.

Emergency personnel at the scene of a serious crash on the South Perimeter near Brady Road Oct. 25. Malika Karim/Global News

“The new service road will greatly improve traffic safety and flow for thousands of drivers who pass through the area on the South Perimeter and hundreds who use the South Perimeter to access the Brady Road Landfill daily,” Schuler said in a release.

Schuler said the new roadway will be named Ethan Boyer Way in honour of the 19-year-old.

“There is solace in knowing no other families will lose a loved one at that intersection and have to feel the hardship and heartache we feel each and every day,” a statement from Boyer’s family reads in the government release.

“On behalf of the Zuk and Boyer family, we would like to thank the Manitoba government and Minister Ron Schuler for naming the new access road in Ethan’s memory. Our family and all his friends are honoured to have Ethan’s memory live on forever.”

Once the new service road is finished, the province said vehicles will use a traffic-signal-controlled intersection at the South Perimeter and Waverley Street to access Brady Road.

The province says the stretch of the Perimeter Highway sees as many as 1,600 vehicles a day to get to the Brady Road Landfill.

The new service road is scheduled to be completed by November, and Schuler said the province will permanently close the turn-off from the South Perimeter on to Brady Road once the work is done.

The province is in the midst of a three-year South Perimeter Highway Safety Plan, launched in October 2018.

In June the province announced plans to build a new interchange to replace the traffic lights that currently sit at the intersection of PTH 100 and St. Mary’s Road.

