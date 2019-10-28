Fatal Brady Road accident preventable, says mother of teen victim Ethan Boyer

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of a 19-year-old who was killed in a crash on Brady Road says she wants her son to be more than just a statistic.

Susan Boyer told 680 CJOB that her son, Ethan, was killed in a preventable accident Friday morning.

RCMP said the initial police investigation determined that a car travelling east on the Perimeter was hit by a semi headed in the same direction. The impact of that collision pushed the car into another large truck.

“I would like you to have a name associated with that horrific, preventable death,” said Boyer in a message to 680 CJOB.

“My son was a great kid with a whole life ahead of him. (He) just stopped in traffic, waiting for traffic to proceed. How does a gravel truck not see that traffic has stopped? How does he not see the large semi in front of Ethan stopped?

“Ethan had no chance of survival. I can only hope my Ethan didn’t see it coming.” Tweet This

Boyer said she’s thankful for all of the emergency responders who tried to save her son, as well as the witnesses who gave statements to police, but she’s hoping the tragic incident will result in some changes.

“I’m living my worst nightmare, wishing I would just wake up,” she said. “I can guarantee that I will be an advocate for changes to that highway and the trucking industry in general.” Tweet This

Ethan, she said, was a computer science student, an avid hockey fan, and ‘a big boy with a gentle soul’.

A Winnipeg trucker told 680 CJOB the portion of the south Perimeter that saw the fatal crash Friday is one of the most dangerous places he drives.

David Henry said the intersection of Brady Road on the south Perimeter can be confusing to drivers heading westbound, as there’s not a lot of space to slow down as you turn.

“The worst part for me is when I’m running westbound,” he said.

“Traffic is trying to merge off of Waverley and then there’s slow garbage trucks – and different people trying to get into Brady that aren’t quite sure of where the access is because they might not go there very often.” Tweet This

Henry said he’d like to see access to Brady Road changed so the dump could be accessed via a service road from Highway 330, instead of having drivers turn off the highway.

“That is a stretch I do a lot… that is by far the worst area for me to drive through.”

#rcmpmb responded to a multi-vehicle collision at 9:00 am this morning on Perimeter Hwy at Brady Rd. Car heading east on Perimeter was struck from behind by an eastbound semi. Impact forced the car into another large truck. 19 yo male driver of car pronounced deceased on scene. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 25, 2019

