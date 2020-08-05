Man charged with impaired driving after fatal crash north of Plamondon: Alberta RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man was charged with impaired driving after a fatal two-vehicle crash north of Plamondon, Alta., on Tuesday, according to RCMP Wednesday.

On Aug. 4 before 4:30 a.m., Lac la Biche RCMP responded to a report of the head-on crash between two SUVs on Birch Grove Road.

A 54-year-old Plamondon man driving one of the SUVs was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle — Ignaty Scherbakov, 48, of Plamondon — was charged with impaired driving causing death, RCMP said.

Police released Scherbakov, who is set to appear in Lac la Biche Provincial Court on Aug. 31.

The crash is under investigation.

Plamondon is about 205 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

