Ottawa adds 16 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa is reporting 16 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday following two days of reduced numbers.

There were no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa in the past 24 hours, according to Ontario’s provincial coronavirus database.

Ottawa has now seen 2,576 cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Ontario’s dashboard shows there are 182 active cases of the virus in Ottawa as of Wednesday, down from 196 on Tuesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Double-digit case increases were the norm in Ottawa for the second half of July, but the city had so far seen just five new cases across Monday and Tuesday of this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa Public Health will release its more comprehensive daily report later this afternoon, when local health officials will provide media with an update on the state of the pandemic in the city.

2:38 Coronavirus: Growing calls for Ontario government to rethink back-to-school plan Coronavirus: Growing calls for Ontario government to rethink back-to-school plan