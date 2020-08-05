Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ottawa adds 16 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 12:02 pm
A staff member wears a mask as he collects carts at a store in Ottawa, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A staff member wears a mask as he collects carts at a store in Ottawa, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa is reporting 16 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday following two days of reduced numbers.

There were no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa in the past 24 hours, according to Ontario’s provincial coronavirus database.

Ottawa has now seen 2,576 cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Ottawa must flatten the coronavirus curve again, says Dr. Vera Etches

Ontario’s dashboard shows there are 182 active cases of the virus in Ottawa as of Wednesday, down from 196 on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Double-digit case increases were the norm in Ottawa for the second half of July, but the city had so far seen just five new cases across Monday and Tuesday of this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa Public Health will release its more comprehensive daily report later this afternoon, when local health officials will provide media with an update on the state of the pandemic in the city.

Coronavirus: Growing calls for Ontario government to rethink back-to-school plan
Coronavirus: Growing calls for Ontario government to rethink back-to-school plan
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOttawa CoronavirusOttawa Public HealthOttawa COVID-19 casesOttawa coronavirus case countOttawa pandemic update
Flyers
More weekly flyers