Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, with only two active cases remaining.
The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 253 Nova Scotia tests on Aug. 4 and is operating 24 hours a day, according to the province.
To date, Nova Scotia has 64,778 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.
There are currently no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.
The province said 1,005 cases are now resolved.
Residents are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:
- Fever (including chills, sweats)
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Shortness of breath
- Muscle aches
- Sneezing
- Nasal congestion/runny nose
- Hoarse voice
- Diarrhea
- Unusual fatigue
- Loss of sense of smell or taste
- Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days, the province said.
“Any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better.”
