Saskatchewan government not proceeding with WE contract, education minister says

Saskatchewan’s education minister says the government will not be proceed with a contract involving the WE Charity.

Education Minister Gordon Wyant said on Tuesday during a press conference they had paused the consideration and have since decided not to deliver those resources in the province’s classrooms via the WE organization.

“Well, I guess you’d say that the fact is that there’s been circumstances that have arisen… that creates some conflict with respect to delivery of the program,” he said.

“We don’t have confidence in their ability to deliver the program, given some of the… controversy that’s arisen and so we don’t feel that… we want to have that relationship.”

The federal Liberals have been under fire for approving a contract with WE Charity after members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s family accepted payment for speaking engagements.

Wyant said the government will look to see if there are any other organizations that can deliver similar mental health resources in Saskatchewan’s kindergarten to Grade 12 school system.

The Saskatchewan NDP raised concerns in mid-July about a trip to Kenya that Scott Moe had taken with the WE Charity’s founder, Craig Kielburger, as well as a $260,000 partnership between the organization and the ministry.

The premier said the trip was paid for personally and he inquired with the provincial conflict of interest commissioner prior.

