Canada

Ontario government severs ties with WE Charity amid controversy

By David Lao Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 7:11 pm
The timeline of Trudeau’s WE Charity controversy
WATCH ABOVE: The timeline of Trudeau's WE Charity controversy

The Ontario government says it will not be renewing an existing contract with WE Charity amid a controversy that has sparked a conflict of interest probe against the prime minister.

Read more: Trudeau says he anticipated ‘perception issues’ over WE Charity student grant deal

The decision, which was confirmed in a statement to Global News Friday afternoon, said that the Ministry of Education “has been directed to not renew the contract with WE and to investigate the expenditures to date.”

“We are deeply concerned and troubled by the allegations against WE,” read the statement. “This is taxpayer money. Hard working people in this province deserve to know that their money is delivering value, and these allegations raise serious questions.”

Trudeau’s testimony on the WE Charity controversy
WE had been chosen to deliver a $912-million student grant program but the deal was scrapped amid criticism over the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s family’s ties with the group.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

