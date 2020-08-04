Police investigating incidents believed to be ‘hate-motivated’ crimes involving LGBTQ2 Calgarians

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating three separate incidents, two of which occurred over the August long weekend, that officials say targeted Calgary’s gender and sexually diverse population.

In a news release Tuesday, officers said they believe the incidents are potentially “hate-motivated crimes” towards the city’s LGBTQ2 population.

The most recent incident took place on Monday, Aug. 3., and involved a same-sex couple who were walking near the intersection of 9 Street and Memorial Drive N.W.

Police said two men and two women on electronic scooters approached the couple and an altercation occurred.

“It is believed the two men on scooters assaulted the couple because of their sexual orientation,” the news release said.

“A belt, rocks and a recycling bin were used as weapons and then the group fled.” Tweet This

Police said officers arrived shortly after the incident took place and searched the area but couldn’t find the suspects.

The two victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In an attempt to identify the suspects, police have released photos of those involved in the incident and are asking for the public’s help in finding them.

Calgary police are investigating an incident that involves a same-sex couple who were walking near the intersection of 9 Street and Memorial Drive N.W. Calgary Police

The suspects are described as being around 30 years old with average height and builds. The suspects have trimmed black beards and short black hair, police added.

One of the suspects was wearing black-framed glasses, a white polo shirt, dark pants, brown loafers and white socks. The other was wearing a grey polo shirt with a white collar and sleeves, grey pants and white runners.

On Aug. 1, police responded to another incident, this time on the rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Centre Street and Stephen Avenue Mall S.W.

Police said a drag king was recording a video when he was spat on by a man who was walking past.

The incident was captured on camera by Mackenzie Jefferies, who was filming a performance by Duke Carson for Calgary’s virtual Pride week.

.@calgarypolice, yesterday, while performing on the Pride crosswalk, a performer was spat on. During a pandemic. With the two men allegedly saying "we spit on homos."

You can clearly see the assault in the video.

Please open an investigation NOW.

Source: https://t.co/VWzTzipsWE pic.twitter.com/EqQkNyxjny — Mike Morrison 🏳️‍🌈 🇨🇦 (@mikesbloggity) August 2, 2020

“We were at the part of the video where I was getting ready to go up into a handstand… and I heard some people approaching from behind,” Carson told Global News on Monday.

“Then I felt someone spit on me and I saw some droplets go past my leg. I was just so shocked.”

Police said the video and CCTV footage of the incident is being investigated to help identify the suspect.

The third incident police are currently investigating took place on July 19. Police said a group of men allegedly assaulted a man “while calling him homophobic slurs” near the intersection of 17 Avenue and 12 Street.

Police said these types of targeted crimes will not be tolerated in the city.

“It is shocking to see anyone targeted for a crime because of a personal characteristic, but it is extremely disturbing to see the same community targeted three times in one weekend,” Sgt. Arlene Padnivelan with the Calgary Police Service Diversity Resource Team said.

“It is unacceptable that this is happening and we will absolutely investigate anytime a crime is motivated by hate or bias.”

Padnivelan added that anyone who experiences these types of crimes in the city is encouraged to report it to police so investigations can be launched.

“We respect the wishes of those who are most affected by the incident and never force a victim to participate in a police investigation. However, if there is a way we can help make a person feel safe enough to come forward, we want to try do that.”

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of a hate-motivated crime can report it to Calgary police at 403-266-1234, the Diversity Resource Team or Hate Crimes Coordinator at 403-428-8399, or through Crime Stoppers.