Coronavirus: Kelowna Actors Studio puts on socially-distanced Princess Ball

There’s a chance to see the princesses that we all know and love take the stage once again as the Kelowna Actors Studio has been working overtime to ensure proper procedures are put in place so that everybody coming to see its production stays safe.

“We’re bringing socially-distanced theatre to Kelowna with audiences 50 and we have a lot of protocols in place; we’ve built a new box office we have handwashing stations and only two people in the washroom at the same time,” said Randy Leslie, Kelowna Actors Studio, artistic managing director.

The audience will also be spaced out between two to four metres.

“It’s a super awesome opportunity to show all the kids the princesses that we grew up with and love,” said Kate Hammer, Princess Anna and Princess Ariel. “To sing their songs and tell their stories to the younger generation is just super special.”

Story continues below advertisement

But this time around there won’t be a meet and greet with the princes and princesses after the show. However, they can still get dressed up and sing-a-long.

“One of the most magical parts of this show is…. we were able to actually see the difference from the beginning to end of these children who have actually seen their favourite princesses come to life,” said Chad Abrahamson, The Beast, Prince Hans, Prince Philip, Flynn Rider and Olaf.

The Enchanted Princesses Ball goes from Aug. 7 to 9 tickets are available at www.kelownatickets.com

2:03 Kelowna’s New Vintage Theatre takes play online Kelowna’s New Vintage Theatre takes play online