Coronavirus: Armstrong’s Caravan Farm Theatre launches fundraiser

The Caravan Farm Theatre hasn’t cancelled a show since its inception 43 years ago, but the pandemic has forced it to postpone its summer shows this year.

“What is sad is that we were on such a roll. We had had three really great years — we were adding to our organization and adding staff so that we could really follow through on some of our exciting plans,” said Estelle Shook, Caravan Farm Theatre artistic director.

This season, the charitable organization was going to revive its traditional horse shows that it began 20 years ago. That has now been put on hold until next year but the theatre still needs support from its audience.

Shook and her team have launched a fundraiser, asking those who would have bought tickets this year to donate what they would have spent.

“The danger is that we have to cut so much that by next spring we are really just so busy trying to recover,” said Shook.

The Caravan Farm Theatre is not at risk of losing its 80 acres of farmland, however it is unable to open until B.C. enters Phase 4 of coronavirus pandemic-related reopening but Shook and her team are looking into creating a socially distanced experience at the farm in December.