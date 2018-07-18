Preparing for opening night at Armstrong’s theatre on the farm.

Caravan Farm Theatre is celebrating 40 years of showcasing live, outdoor performances.

The professional theatre company is located on an 80-acre farm in Armstrong and has a unique residency program.

Actors, writers, musicians and other artists stay on the farm to collaborate and create productions.

Artistic and managing director Estelle Shook fell in love with the theatre company the age of six, when she visited the farm with her family to watch a performance.

Shook says the friendships created by the unique communal residency program are life-changing.

“The artists come from all over the country and, because they are here for the full eight weeks it takes to rehearse and perform the show, they live on the farm,” Shook added. “We share meals in our cook shack . . . and so it’s very much a fantastic camp atmosphere and it creates a beautiful sense of fellowship.”

The organization produces a fall shadow play, a winter one-act sleigh ride show and a full-scale summer musical.

This season’s debut is a musical comedy called Law of the Land. It was written 36 years ago by playwright Peter Anderson, who returned to the farm to re-vamp the play for a more contemporary perspective.

“In 1982, B.C. Hydro was proposing to build a coldfire thermal generating plant at Hat Creek, B.C.,” Anderson said. “So we created it in the caravan-style of a real rollicking comedy that hopefully asks questions instead of taking one side or another.”

Law of the Land runs from July 24 to August 26. Tickets range from $15 to $35. There are also pay-what-you-can dates available.

The farm is located at 4886 Salmon River Road in Armstrong. For more information on the production, visit the Caravan Farm Theatre website.