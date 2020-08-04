Toronto teacher charged with sexual assault; police believe more victims possible

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Police in Toronto say they have charged a teacher with sexually assaulting a minor, and investigators are concerned there could be other victims.

Police allege Taher Saifuddin began talking to the boy over text or social media before meeting up in person, at which point the sexual assault took place.

The crime is alleged to have occurred on July 7, and Saifuddin was arrested on July 28.

He’s charged with one count each of sexual assault, sexual exploitation, luring a minor and sharing explicit images with a person under the age of 18.

Saifuddin was last employed at Royal Crown Academic School in Toronto’s Scarborough area, and police say he has worked at eight other schools since 2015.

They’re asking anyone who might have information on other potential incidents to come forward.