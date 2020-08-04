Video released showing person of interest after woman found critically injured in Whitby

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police have released a brief, grainy surveillance video showing a person of interest after a woman was found with critical injuries in Whitby following an assault.

On Wednesday, July 29, just before 10:30 a.m., a 50-year-old woman was located with life-threatening injuries near a creek southeast of the intersection of Taunton Road East and Anderson Street.

Police said she had injuries consistent with an assault and added that she had been reported missing after going on a walk the night before.

Investigators said they believe the woman, who remains in hospital in critical condition, may have been attacked by a stranger.

On Tuesday, officers released a seven-second surveillance video showing a person of interest walking westbound on Taunton Road near Anderson Street — reportedly following the victim — between 8:50 p.m. and 9 p.m. on July 28.

“During this time period, several vehicles are seen driving by in both directions,” police said in a news release.

“Investigators want to talk to any of these drivers who may have dash-cam video that may have recorded the person of interest in the area at the time.”

Police have described the person as a male with a medium build who was wearing a white T-shirt with dark sleeves, dark shoes, and loose-fitting shorts with a stripe down the side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Jessica Patton

