Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Video released showing person of interest after woman found critically injured in Whitby

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Durham police released a brief surveillance video on Tuesday showing a person of interest in connection with an assault that left a 50-year-old woman critically injured.
Durham police released a brief surveillance video on Tuesday showing a person of interest in connection with an assault that left a 50-year-old woman critically injured. Handout / Durham Regional Police

Durham Regional Police have released a brief, grainy surveillance video showing a person of interest after a woman was found with critical injuries in Whitby following an assault.

On Wednesday, July 29, just before 10:30 a.m., a 50-year-old woman was located with life-threatening injuries near a creek southeast of the intersection of Taunton Road East and Anderson Street.

Police said she had injuries consistent with an assault and added that she had been reported missing after going on a walk the night before.

Read more: Woman found critically injured in Whitby may have been assaulted by stranger: police

Investigators said they believe the woman, who remains in hospital in critical condition, may have been attacked by a stranger.

On Tuesday, officers released a seven-second surveillance video showing a person of interest walking westbound on Taunton Road near Anderson Street — reportedly following the victim — between 8:50 p.m. and 9 p.m. on July 28.

Story continues below advertisement

“During this time period, several vehicles are seen driving by in both directions,” police said in a news release.

“Investigators want to talk to any of these drivers who may have dash-cam video that may have recorded the person of interest in the area at the time.”

Trending Stories

Police have described the person as a male with a medium build who was wearing a white T-shirt with dark sleeves, dark shoes, and loose-fitting shorts with a stripe down the side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Jessica Patton

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimedurham regionWhitbyDurham Regional PoliceDurham PoliceDRPSWhitby Crimedurham region crimeWhitby AssaultTaunton Road East and Anderson Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers