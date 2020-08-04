Tornado watch issued for Guelph, Wellington County, Caledon

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch the city of Guelph, Wellington County and Caledon
The weather office says conditions are favourable on Tuesday afternoon for severe thunderstorms that may produce brief tornadoes.
“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” Environment Canada said.
A tornado warning was briefly issued for these communities on Tuesday after a severe thunderstorm, capable of producing a tornado, was spotted five kilometres east of Arthur.
They were urging residents to go indoors.
More to come…
Heavy rain pummels Kawarthas as storm hits eastern Ontario
