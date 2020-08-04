Tornado watch issued for Guelph, Wellington County, Caledon

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch the city of Guelph, Wellington County and Caledon

The weather office says conditions are favourable on Tuesday afternoon for severe thunderstorms that may produce brief tornadoes.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” Environment Canada said.

A tornado warning was briefly issued for these communities on Tuesday after a severe thunderstorm, capable of producing a tornado, was spotted five kilometres east of Arthur.

They were urging residents to go indoors.

Yet another tornado warning, This time for a storm moving over Arthur, Ontario, Seek shelter as this storm moves east. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/vXEvutzTZv — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) August 4, 2020

More to come…

