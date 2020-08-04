Menu

Tornado watch issued for Guelph, Wellington County, Caledon

By Matt Carty Global News
File photo

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch the city of Guelph, Wellington County and Caledon

The weather office says conditions are favourable on Tuesday afternoon for severe thunderstorms that may produce brief tornadoes.

Read more: Tornado hits Camden East, Ont. causing severe damage

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” Environment Canada said.

A tornado warning was briefly issued for these communities on Tuesday after a severe thunderstorm, capable of producing a tornado, was spotted five kilometres east of Arthur.

They were urging residents to go indoors.

More to come…

Environment Canada Guelph Tornado Severe Weather Wellington County Tornado Warning
