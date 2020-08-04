Menu

Health

Making masks mandatory on B.C. transit back on the table

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 7:17 pm
WATCH: Translink may be one step closer to making masks mandatory on public transit. It says it will be talking to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry about what a mandatory policy could look like. The push is part of a growing chorus of voices calling for more safety measures to protect the public during the pandemic. Julia Foy reports.

The issue of mandating masks on public transit in B.C. is still up for debate.

On Tuesday, B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she has been in contact with TransLink and they will be looking at the issue of making masks mandatory “in detail.”

Story continues below advertisement

In June, TransLink launched the Wearing is Caring campaign and handed out thousands of masks, urging riders to wear a face-covering while on transit or waiting for transit.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

But it is still not mandatory for people to wear a mask.

Read more: Coronavirus: BC Ferries passengers must now have face coverings when on board

Some cities have decided otherwise, with Toronto being the largest in Canada to mandate masks on transit.

Henry said in mid-July that everyone riding transit should be wearing a mask. “Everybody who can,” she added.

