Making masks mandatory on B.C. transit back on the table

The issue of mandating masks on public transit in B.C. is still up for debate.

On Tuesday, B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she has been in contact with TransLink and they will be looking at the issue of making masks mandatory “in detail.”

On masks on transit, Dr. Henry says she has been in contact with @translink and masks is being looked at in detail. #bcpoli #covid19bc — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) August 4, 2020

In June, TransLink launched the Wearing is Caring campaign and handed out thousands of masks, urging riders to wear a face-covering while on transit or waiting for transit.

But it is still not mandatory for people to wear a mask.

Some cities have decided otherwise, with Toronto being the largest in Canada to mandate masks on transit.

Henry said in mid-July that everyone riding transit should be wearing a mask. “Everybody who can,” she added.

