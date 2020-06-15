Wearing is Caring: Riders asked to wear masks on Lower Mainland transit

Send this page to someone via email

TransLink is recommending riders wear a face covering or mask while on transit or waiting for transit.

As part of their campaign Wearing is Caring, TransLink will be handing out more than 15,000 branded masks at transit hubs over the coming weeks.

The TransLinkNews Twitter account will share the location and times on the day of each giveaway.

“We want masks to become a regular part of our transit system,” TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said in a release.

TransLink is still asking customers to stay off the entire system when sick, travel outside of peak times when possible, and maintain high personal hygiene standards.

Story continues below advertisement

TransLink is asking everyone to wear a face covering or non-medical mask while riding on transit. Translink

TransLink will be giving away branded face masks in a social media giveaway. TransLink

TransLink will be giving away branded face masks in a social media giveaway. TransLink