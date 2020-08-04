City of Winnipeg reopens recreation facilities, pools amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The city is reopening several recreational facilities — including some wading pools — and says all community services staff laid off due to the novel coronavirus outbreak are now back to work.

In a release Tuesday, the city said wading pools at Central Corydon Community Centre, Ducharme Park, Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre, and Elmwood Winter Club reopened as of Tuesday.

The wading pools at Bruce Park and King Edward & Ness Playground will open Thursday.

Hours of operation for wading pools can be found on the city’s website.

Swimming lessons are also returning at Pan Am Pool starting Aug. 10 with registration for lessons starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Morning lessons will run between 9 a.m. and noon, with afternoon lessons running between 4:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The lessons will be 45 minutes each, with staggered start and end times. More information on classes is available at the city’s website.

If you are looking to enroll in swimming lessons, Pan Am Pool will be offering condensed swimming lessons beginning August 10. Registration begins August 5 at 8 a.m.

Visit https://t.co/Za8qZmleEv. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/Mc7K3dAUYa — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) August 4, 2020

Swimmers are advised to come to the pool dressed to use the pool as access to lockers and change rooms will be limited and spaced out to follow social distancing guidelines.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The city says other indoor pool facilities will begin opening in stages Aug. 10, starting with Margaret Grant Pool, Seven Oaks Pool, St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool, and Sergeant Tommy Prince Place.

Weight room access at Fort Rouge Leisure Centre, Freight House Recreation Centre, Peguis Trail Health & Fitness Centre, and Sergeant Tommy Prince Place is also set to open starting Aug. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeggers are encouraged to book 30-minute blocks for exercise and swimming as the city says there’s no guaranteed space will be available upon arrival.

The blocks will be offered on a week-by-week basis and reservations can be made up to 30 minutes in advance of the pre-reserved time (space permitting). Every Thursday, another week of swim and fitness blocks will be added to what’s available for registration, the city says.

To register for lessons or reserve a block go to the city’s website or call 311.

5:52 Coronavirus outbreak: Winnipeg announces temporary layoffs of over 670 city workers Coronavirus outbreak: Winnipeg announces temporary layoffs of over 670 city workers

Story continues below advertisement