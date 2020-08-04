Menu

Health

City of Winnipeg reopens recreation facilities, pools amid coronavirus

By Shane Gibson Global News
The City of Winnipeg is reopening several recreation facilities including wading pools starting this week.
The City of Winnipeg is reopening several recreation facilities including wading pools starting this week. Brayden Jagger Haines

The city is reopening several recreational facilities — including some wading pools — and says all community services staff laid off due to the novel coronavirus outbreak are now back to work.

In a release Tuesday, the city said wading pools at Central Corydon Community Centre, Ducharme Park, Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre, and Elmwood Winter Club reopened as of Tuesday.

The wading pools at Bruce Park and King Edward & Ness Playground will open Thursday.

Read more: Winnipeg to partially reopen 5 more libraries, expanded services coming, say officials

Hours of operation for wading pools can be found on the city’s website.

Swimming lessons are also returning at Pan Am Pool starting Aug. 10 with registration for lessons starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Morning lessons will run between 9 a.m. and noon, with afternoon lessons running between 4:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

The lessons will be 45 minutes each, with staggered start and end times. More information on classes is available at the city’s website.

Swimmers are advised to come to the pool dressed to use the pool as access to lockers and change rooms will be limited and spaced out to follow social distancing guidelines.

The city says other indoor pool facilities will begin opening in stages Aug. 10, starting with Margaret Grant Pool, Seven Oaks Pool, St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool, and Sergeant Tommy Prince Place.

Weight room access at Fort Rouge Leisure Centre, Freight House Recreation Centre, Peguis Trail Health & Fitness Centre, and Sergeant Tommy Prince Place is also set to open starting Aug. 17.

Read more: About 400 city employees called back as Winnipeg plans to reopen pools, animal services

Winnipeggers are encouraged to book 30-minute blocks for exercise and swimming as the city says there’s no guaranteed space will be available upon arrival.

The blocks will be offered on a week-by-week basis and reservations can be made up to 30 minutes in advance of the pre-reserved time (space permitting). Every Thursday, another week of swim and fitness blocks will be added to what’s available for registration, the city says.

To register for lessons or reserve a block go to the city’s website or call 311.

