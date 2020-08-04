Folklorama organizers launch new Cultural Preservation Fund

Missing your annual trip around the world with Winnipeg’s long-running Folklorama festival?
According to the president of Folklorama’s board, there’s a new way for Winnipeggers to support the cultural organizations involved in the annual event, which would have kicked off last weekend if the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t gotten in the way.
Folklorama’s Stan Hall told 680 CJOB the organization has launched a Cultural Preservation Fund, which will help send kids to dance classes, language classes and other festivals.
“(COVID-19 has) been a financial hit in everyone’s festivals and businesses and workplaces, so this is another way we’re able to give back,” said Hall.
“Folklorama also already offers a number of scholarships to students that are going on to post-secondary in our organization, so this is just one more layer that we can hopefully help preserve moving forward.
“You keep kids engaged by dancing and being onstage and being part of the festival… and then they have their marquee, their show, and they’re so proud to say they’re part of Folklorama, and this fund will just help a lot of those kids continue classes, and to help a lot of our organizations, who are struggling.”
Winnipeggers can also enjoy Folklorama virtually for weeks to come — with customized food and shows brought to your doorstep.
Folklorama at Home means Winnipeggers can celebrate multiculturalism from the comfort of their own homes, schools, workplaces and beyond.The organization’s executive director, Teresa Controneo, told 680 CJOB earlier this summer that amid the disappointment of the 50-year-old festival being cancelled due to the pandemic, the idea for a virtual Folklorama meant people could still enjoy most of what makes the event so popular — just from the comfort of their own home.“You can actually take all the elements you really enjoy from the festival — the food, the entertainment — and we actually package them up and bring them to your door,” Cotroneo said.“You pick the theme, the culture that you’re interested in having, and we put it together — based on any budget — and you can have a Folklorama celebration in your backyard or your driveway.”
