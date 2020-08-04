Folklorama organizers launch new Cultural Preservation Fund

According to the president of Folklorama’s board, there’s a new way for Winnipeggers to support the cultural organizations involved in the annual event, which would have kicked off last weekend if the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t gotten in the way.

Missing your annual trip around the world with Winnipeg’s long-running Folklorama festival?

Folklorama’s Stan Hall told 680 CJOB the organization has launched a Cultural Preservation Fund, which will help send kids to dance classes, language classes and other festivals.

“(COVID-19 has) been a financial hit in everyone’s festivals and businesses and workplaces, so this is another way we’re able to give back,” said Hall.