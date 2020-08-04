North Okanagan woman charged with 1st-degree murder

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a 59-year-old Armstrong woman has been charged with first-degree murder of her domestic partner.

Lynda Saundry appeared in B.C. Provincial Court in Vernon on Tuesday morning and remains in custody.

She is accused of killing 55-year-old Barry Jones, also from the North Okanagan, on July 29, at a home near Round Lake, west of Armstrong.

The accused and the victim were known to one another and our major crime investigators are now focusing on preparing for the judicial process, BC RCMP Major Crimes Operations Officer Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

Saundry appeared before a justice of the peace on Monday at 5 p.m.

RCMP were called to Emery Louis Road near Round Lake on July 30, when they found Jones dead.

The North Okanagan woman is scheduled to appear in court again on August 17.

RCMP said they continue to support Jones’ family and his community following his death.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.

