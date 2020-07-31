Southeast Major Crime Unit investigating suspicious death in North Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The remains of a dead person were discovered inside a North Okanagan home on Thursday, and now local police are investigating the incident, which they call suspicious.

According to Vernon RCMP, police were called to a residence along Emery Louis Road near Round Lake after the deceased individual was found inside.

The discovery happened Thursday morning, just before 9:30 a.m., with police adding the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit had been called in to investigate.

“Police believe that criminality was involved in the individual’s sudden death,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“RCMP do not believe there is any risk to public safety.”

Vernon RCMP added that its forensic identification section is playing a support role, and that the B.C. Coroners Service has been notified, adding that it will be conducting an investigation to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.

