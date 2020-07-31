Menu

Crime

Body found in burned-out car in Burnaby was missing 23-year-old man

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 7:17 pm
IHIT investigates gruesome discovery at Burnaby towing company lot
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called into the discovery of human remains, that were found in a burned-out car, a full week after it was towed. John Hua reports.

The body discovered in an SUV at Mundie’s Towing yard in Burnaby, B.C. this week has now been identified as a missing 23-year-old man.

IHIT says Randy Joseph Chan was found in the vehicle, which had been previously burned in another location.

Chan was the subject of a missing person’s report on July 26.

Officers were called to a vehicle fire on Meadow Avenue in Burnaby on July 22 around 11:30 p.m. and had it towed to the yard.

The SUV was so badly damaged, that Chan’s body was not found until July 29 when a more thorough inspection was completed.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has now taken control of the case and is hoping the public can help tell them more about the days and hours leading up to Chan’s death.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit previously said Chan has an extensive history with police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

