Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Kahnawake hits pause on reopening plans as Quebec numbers remain steady

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2020 12:15 pm
A sign for the Kahnawake Mohawk reserve where plans to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been put on pause. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
A sign for the Kahnawake Mohawk reserve where plans to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been put on pause. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

As Quebec moved this week to allow gatherings of up to 250 people both indoors and outdoors, a Mohawk community south of Montreal isn’t following suit.

Officials in Kahnawake say they will stick to a 50-person limit for gatherings and say a plan to open bars and gaming establishments next Monday has been postponed indefinitely.

Read more: Coronavirus: Public gatherings of up to 250 people now allowed in Quebec

 

In a statement, the body overseeing Kahnawake’s pandemic response says the decision comes as statistical trends suggest there will be an increase in the weekly number of new infections in the province.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Quebec reported 123 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with two additional deaths.

Story continues below advertisement
Kahnawake community fighting to keep it’s community safe from COVID-19
Kahnawake community fighting to keep it’s community safe from COVID-19

 

The Health Department reported three fewer hospitalizations for 169, but three more patients are in intensive care, for a total of 21.

The province has been hardest hit by the pandemic in Canada, recording 59,845 cases and 5,685 deaths.

Read more: Kanesatake grand chief says deal reached to partly reopen Oka provincial park

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesKahnawakeMohawk communityQuebec NumbersKahnawake CoronavirusQuebec Covid numbers
Flyers
More weekly flyers