Coronavirus: Kahnawake hits pause on reopening plans as Quebec numbers remain steady

As Quebec moved this week to allow gatherings of up to 250 people both indoors and outdoors, a Mohawk community south of Montreal isn’t following suit.
Officials in Kahnawake say they will stick to a 50-person limit for gatherings and say a plan to open bars and gaming establishments next Monday has been postponed indefinitely.
In a statement, the body overseeing Kahnawake’s pandemic response says the decision comes as statistical trends suggest there will be an increase in the weekly number of new infections in the province.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Quebec reported 123 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with two additional deaths.
The Health Department reported three fewer hospitalizations for 169, but three more patients are in intensive care, for a total of 21.
The province has been hardest hit by the pandemic in Canada, recording 59,845 cases and 5,685 deaths.View link »
Comments