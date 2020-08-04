Wildfire burning at Marble Point on Shuswap Lake

A wildfire is burning along the edge of a popular B.C. lake.
Spotted Sunday, the fire is burning at Marble Point on Shuswap Lake.
Currently, the B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire is only about 0.1 hectare in size but photos and videos from the area show the fire appears to be growing.
Meanwhile, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has placed 43 properties along Highway 5A north of Princeton under an evacuation alert.
The Dry Lake wildfire is burning approximately 24 kilometres northwest of Princeton.
Twenty-nine firefighters, four helicopters, and 11 pieces of heavy equipment are working on the blaze.
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said there are about 48 active wildfires in B.C., more than half of which were sparked over the weekend.
“What we’ve seen is a slow start to the season this year, but now with this hot weather we’re seeing a significant increase,” he said.
