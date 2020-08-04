Menu

Environment

Wildfire burning at Marble Point on Shuswap Lake

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 12:19 pm
B.C. wildfires: August 3 update
More hot, dry temperatures are in the forecast this week as B.C. deals with more than forty active wildfires across the province.

A wildfire is burning along the edge of a popular B.C. lake.

Spotted Sunday, the fire is burning at Marble Point on Shuswap Lake.

Currently, the B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire is only about 0.1 hectare in size but photos and videos from the area show the fire appears to be growing.

Read more: Wildfire evacuation alerts issued for 43 properties near Princeton

Meanwhile, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has placed 43 properties along Highway 5A north of Princeton under an evacuation alert.

The Dry Lake wildfire is burning approximately 24 kilometres northwest of Princeton.

Twenty-nine firefighters, four helicopters, and 11 pieces of heavy equipment are working on the blaze.

Heat and thunderstorm warnings spark wildfire concerns in B.C.
Heat and thunderstorm warnings spark wildfire concerns in B.C.

Read more: B.C. wildfire: Dry weather, lightning spark a number of new fires over long weekend

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said there are about 48 active wildfires in B.C., more than half of which were sparked over the weekend.

“What we’ve seen is a slow start to the season this year, but now with this hot weather we’re seeing a significant increase,” he said.

The B.C. wildfire service says our current heatwave — paired with thunder cells — has created the perfect storm ripe for wildfires.

“The hot weather is still persisting,” said Gagan Lidhran with the BC Wildfire Service.

“We really want the public to be mindful that because we’ve had an increase in lightning-caused wildfires, now is the time to really be fire safe and to really reduce our risk of human-caused wildfires.”

–with files from Jules Knox and Jon Azpiri

