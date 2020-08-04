Coronavirus: Windsor-Essex to remain in Stage 2 amid ongoing outbreaks among farm workers

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Ontario government says Windsor-Essex will remain in Stage 2 of the province’s COVID-19 reopening strategy for the time being.

While the rest of the province has moved to the looser restrictions of Stage 3, Windsor-Essex will stay in Stage 2 until further notice.

The province says the decision is based on the advice of health experts in light of outbreaks among farm workers.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the region will move to Stage 3 only when it’s safe to do so.

4:32 Coronavirus: Ford considering mandatory testing for agriculture, farm workers in Windsor-Essex Coronavirus: Ford considering mandatory testing for agriculture, farm workers in Windsor-Essex

The province says it is monitoring local transmission of COVID-19 and will support efforts to contain its spread.

Story continues below advertisement

It says outbreaks, especially in agriculture and agri-food sectors, pose unique challenges.