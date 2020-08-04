Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Windsor-Essex to remain in Stage 2 amid ongoing outbreaks among farm workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2020 10:26 am
Coronavirus: Ford pledges ongoing support for Windsor-Essex region as they maintain in Stage 2 of reopening
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said his government continues to work on reducing the number of COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex area, and said he would “do everything I can" to help them. Ford also pointed to a number of programs available through the provincial and federal governments for businesses in the area.

TORONTO – The Ontario government says Windsor-Essex will remain in Stage 2 of the province’s COVID-19 reopening strategy for the time being.

While the rest of the province has moved to the looser restrictions of Stage 3, Windsor-Essex will stay in Stage 2 until further notice.

Read more: Coronavirus: Windsor-Essex has highest COVID-19 rates in Ontario

The province says the decision is based on the advice of health experts in light of outbreaks among farm workers.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the region will move to Stage 3 only when it’s safe to do so.

Coronavirus: Ford considering mandatory testing for agriculture, farm workers in Windsor-Essex
Coronavirus: Ford considering mandatory testing for agriculture, farm workers in Windsor-Essex

The province says it is monitoring local transmission of COVID-19 and will support efforts to contain its spread.

It says outbreaks, especially in agriculture and agri-food sectors, pose unique challenges.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
