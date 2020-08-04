Menu

Canada

N.S. police watchdog investigating police shooting in New Glasgow

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 10:41 am
The waiting area of the Serious Incident Response Team, the province's independent police watchdog agency, is seen in Halifax on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
The waiting area of the Serious Incident Response Team, the province's independent police watchdog agency, is seen in Halifax on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by police during an incident on Washington Street.

Late Monday night, New Glasgow Regional Police responded to an incident involving a weapon, police said in a statement.

Police said that as they arrived on Washington Street, they located a 25-year-old man from Pictou County.

“During this time, it is believed that one officer discharged a firearm during the incident involving a weapon,” police said.

Read more: N.S. police watchdog investigating after RCMP member accused of domestic assault

Police said Emergency Health Services attended and the man was transported to Aberdeen Hospital and later to Halifax Queen Elizabeth Health Science Centre.

No one else was injured, according to police.

“New Glasgow Regional Police have referred the matter the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT),” said police.

SiRT independently investigates all serious incidents that arise from the actions of police in Nova Scotia.

“There does not have to be an allegation of wrongdoing,” police said.

According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing.

