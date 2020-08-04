N.S. police watchdog investigating police shooting in New Glasgow

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by police during an incident on Washington Street.

Late Monday night, New Glasgow Regional Police responded to an incident involving a weapon, police said in a statement.

Police said that as they arrived on Washington Street, they located a 25-year-old man from Pictou County.

“During this time, it is believed that one officer discharged a firearm during the incident involving a weapon,” police said.

Police said Emergency Health Services attended and the man was transported to Aberdeen Hospital and later to Halifax Queen Elizabeth Health Science Centre.

No one else was injured, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

“New Glasgow Regional Police have referred the matter the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT),” said police.

1:40 New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in talks about sharing a police watchdog New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in talks about sharing a police watchdog

SiRT independently investigates all serious incidents that arise from the actions of police in Nova Scotia.

“There does not have to be an allegation of wrongdoing,” police said.

According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing.