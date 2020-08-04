Firefighters respond to blaze at barn in Sturgeon County

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy equipment and 32 firefighters were deployed to a blaze at a barn in Sturgeon County late Monday afternoon.

Sturgeon County Fire Chief Pat Mahoney said crews arrived at the Crozier Dairies facility in the area of Highway 28 and Sturgeon Road shortly after 5 p.m. and that the fire was already “fully involved” when they got there.

He said the structure was once used for milking operations but is now used for storage. There were no humans or animals inside when the fire broke out.

According to Mahoney, crews immediately “deployed defensive operations” to contain the flames and stop them from spreading to nearby buildings.

At about 7:30 p.m., firefighters had the blaze under control, he said, adding that the cause of the fire remains unknown. There was no damage estimate as of Monday night.

Mahoney said crews would likely remain at the scene all night to monitor for hot spots and to ensure the fire doesn’t start again.

Heavy equipment and 32 firefighters were deployed to a blaze at a barn in Sturgeon County late Monday afternoon. Les Knight/ Global News