Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Trump says U.S. should get ‘very large percentage’ of TikTok sale price

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

NHL reports no positive coronavirus tests from active teams

By Staff The Associated Press
Home of the Edmonton Oilers, Rogers Place arena in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday July 2, 2020.
Home of the Edmonton Oilers, Rogers Place arena in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The National Hockey League says there have been zero positive coronavirus test results since 24 teams entered quarantined bubbles in Edmonton and Toronto.

The league announced it had administered more than 7,000 tests to players, coaches, staff and officials over the past week.

READ MORE: Edmonton hopes for NHL hub city benefits as city welcomes Western Conference playoffs 

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Teams with 52-member travelling parties entered the bubbles July 26.

Trending Stories

There were also zero positives the previous week when teams were still in their home cities for training camp.

Watch below: Some recent Global News videos about the NHL.

Health and safety NHL’s primary focus for players and staff: Edmonton Oilers
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Associated Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19HockeyNHLEdmonton sportsSportsPandemicNational Hockey LeagueCoronavirus testingNHL coronavirusNHL COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers