NHL reports no positive coronavirus tests from active teams

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The National Hockey League says there have been zero positive coronavirus test results since 24 teams entered quarantined bubbles in Edmonton and Toronto.

The league announced it had administered more than 7,000 tests to players, coaches, staff and officials over the past week.

READ MORE: Edmonton hopes for NHL hub city benefits as city welcomes Western Conference playoffs

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Teams with 52-member travelling parties entered the bubbles July 26.

There were also zero positives the previous week when teams were still in their home cities for training camp.

Watch below: Some recent Global News videos about the NHL.

Story continues below advertisement