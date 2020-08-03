Pincher Creek doctor calls out AHS, Alberta health minister for misinformation, lack of support

A dispute between a group of doctors in Pincher Creek, Alta., and the provincial government has led to one physician posting a public response alleging that misinformation is being spread by officials.

In April, some doctors from Pincher Creek announced they were withdrawing hospital services due to changes the government made to the way doctors can bill. Although the government did roll back some of the changes, nine physicians at The Associate Clinic, which is attached to the Pincher Creek Health Centre, maintained they were withdrawing due to the lack of stability from the government.

The physicians said at the time that they were giving 90-day notice before they left the hospital. However, last week, they decided to stay for another 90 days after being asked to by Pincher Creek Mayor Don Anderburg.

“This issue potentially will have a huge impact on the safety and well-being of our citizens,” Anderburg said in a Facebook live video on July 30. “The actions taken by the minister to date [have] put our council in a position to not even have an option to talk about mitigation strategies.”

Health Minister Tyler Shandro tweeted that same day, applauding AHS and the doctors who agreed to stay on for the solution.

Pleased to see there will be no interruption of services at the Pincher Creek Health Centre. Great work by @AHS_media and local doctors to maintain services in the community. https://t.co/kSFIhjgPoV https://t.co/QFFFpyjrzZ — Tyler Shandro (@shandro) July 30, 2020

Alberta Health Services said in a news release at the time that physicians had previously said they were not available for August shifts due to vacation, not a withdrawal notice, and that AHS had been working to cover with temporary (locum) physicians.

In a Twitter video Sunday night, Pincher Creek doctor Samantha Myhr said she believes some information being released by officials is untrue.

“The information coming from your office and AHS around our plan of withdrawal services for August is blatantly false,” Myhr said in her video, which was addressed to Shandro and AHS. “So I made this video to correct a few key points.

“Firstly, Pincher Creek was not in need of locum coverage because of vacation,” she said.

“Our physicians announced three months ago that they would be withdrawing hospital services Aug. 1 as a direct result of the situation your actions have put us in. Tweet This

“For the record, our schedule is set four months in advance, and we previously had August staff just as we always do under normal circumstances.”

She added that she believes AHS has never worked to help cover the department before, despite the need for it.

“None of the physicians here can remember a time when AHS has ever provided a locum to cover our emergency department,” Myhr said. “They also have never produced locum support for our sole surgeon, who bears enormous responsibility of 24/7 call.

“Even more disturbing, when one of my colleagues was diagnosed with cancer, her request to AHS for help covering her call shifts went unanswered.” Global News has reached out to AHS and the Ministry of Health for comment.