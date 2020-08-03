Menu

World

Coronavirus hits Tahiti cruise ship, leaving 340 passengers confined to cabins

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 3, 2020 10:07 am
Cruise ship industry looks to restart
ABOVE: Cruise ship industry looks to restart.

Some 340 passengers and crew are confined on a cruise ship in Tahiti after one traveler tested positive for coronavirus, the commissariat for French Polynesia said late Sunday.

All those aboard the Paul Gauguin cruise ship are being tested, and will be kept in their cabins pending the results, it said in a statement.

Read more: Coronavirus hits Norway cruise ship, officials fear spread across coastal villages

The South Pacific archipelago started reopening to tourists last month and required that all visitors get tested before arriving and test themselves four days after entering the territory.

A passenger aboard the Paul Gauguin reported a positive self-test last week, and a second test carried out by medics confirmed the infection Sunday, the statements said.

The person traveling with the sick passenger tested negative, and both were taken off the boat, the commissariat said.

Coronavirus: The future of travel
Coronavirus: The future of travel
© 2020 The Canadian Press
