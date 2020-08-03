Menu

Health

Two Steinbach restaurants closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted August 3, 2020 8:37 am
The Smitty's location in Steinbach, Man. The restaurant is now closed after a team member there tested positive for COVID-19.
The Smitty's location in Steinbach, Man. The restaurant is now closed after a team member there tested positive for COVID-19. Google Maps

A pair of restaurants in Steinbach, Man., are closed after an employee at one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

The Smitty’s in Steinbach says on Aug. 1 it was made aware of one of its team members testing positive for the virus, though they weren’t showing symptoms at the time.

That person hasn’t been in the building since Monday, July 27.

The management has closed the restaurant while it undergoes a deep cleaning and the rest of the staff gets tested.

The Boston Pizza in Steinbach is also closed until at least Tuesday, Aug. 4, according to the company’s website.

Global News has reached out to Boston Pizza for comment but has not yet received a response.

It comes after Manitoba saw its biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in nearly five months on Sunday, with 18 new cases being identified.

As of Friday, the active case total was 70, with six people in hospital, five of whom were in intensive care.

Manitoba’s total positive and probable positive case count was 435 as of Sunday morning.

