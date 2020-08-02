Possible COVID-19 transmission through Turtleford Co-op, says Saskatchewan Health Authority

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says there’s a possibility the novel coronavirus was transmitted through a local business in Turtleford, Sask.

On Sunday, the SHA issued a public health advisory asking people who visited the Turtleford Co-op Grocery Store on or after July 28 to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the last day they visited the store.

According to health officials, the risk of transmission to the general public is presently considered low.

Contact tracing is currently underway.

Vistor restrictions at Riverside Health Complex

The SHA says as a precaution of their ongoing investigation of persons with COVID-19 in the Turtleford area, it is limiting visitor access to the Riverside Health Complex for both long-term care and acute care inpatient units.

Family members and support people will only be allowed in the facility for compassionate reasons. No other visitors will be allowed at this time.

The visitor restrictions remain in place until further notice the SHA says.

Turtleford is located about 90 kilometres east of Lloydminster.

