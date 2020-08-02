Saskatchewan reports 8 new cases of coronavirus as hospitalizations, testing hit a new high

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported eight new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday afternoon, bringing the provincial total to 1,342.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, three are in the south, two are in Saskatoon, one in the north, one in central Saskatchewan and one in Regina.

Another 16 people have recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries up to 1,070.

On Sunday, total active cases dipped to 254 — 87 are in the south, 76 are in central Saskatchewan, 32 are in Saskatoon, 48 are in the north, five are in the far north and six are in Regina.

Hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 hit a new daily high in Saskatchewan on Sunday.

There are 18 people in hospital, 11 of which are receiving inpatient care — five in Saskatoon, four in the south, one in the central region and one in Regina. Seven people are in intensive care — four in Saskatoon, two in Regina and one in the north.

Eighteen people have died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

212 people are 19 and under

430 people are 20 to 39

421 are 40 to 59

230 people are 60 to 79

49 people are 80 and over

Females make up 50 per cent of the cases, males 50 per cent.

There have been 63 health-care workers with the virus, according to officials.

Officials said 685 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 204 are travel-related, 350 have no known exposure and 103 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 102,421 tests so far for the virus, up 2,104 from Saturday. This is the highest daily number of tests performed to date.

