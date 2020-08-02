Tropical storm Isaias to hit Eastern Canada by middle of next week

Environment Canada has issued an alert that tropical storm Isaias will approach Eastern Canada Wednesday or Thursday, with “heavy rainfall and gusty winds.”
The cyclone is currently located just off the coast of south Florida, according to Environment Canada’s hurricane statement.
Likely impacts for Canada will be potential for heavy rainfall and strong winds, it says.
It also says the Canadian Hurricane Centre is monitoring the progress of storm Isaias and will issue an update Monday morning.
