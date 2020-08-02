Menu

Canada

Tropical storm Isaias to hit Eastern Canada by middle of next week

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 2, 2020 4:54 pm
In this GOES-16 satellite image taken Friday, July 31, 2020, at 8:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, Hurricane Isaias churns in the Caribbean. Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday toward the U.S. East Coast as it approached the Bahamas, parts of which are still recovering from the devastation of last year's Hurricane Dorian.
In this GOES-16 satellite image taken Friday, July 31, 2020, at 8:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, Hurricane Isaias churns in the Caribbean. Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday toward the U.S. East Coast as it approached the Bahamas, parts of which are still recovering from the devastation of last year's Hurricane Dorian. (NOAA via AP)

Environment Canada has issued an alert that tropical storm Isaias will approach Eastern Canada Wednesday or Thursday, with “heavy rainfall and gusty winds.”

The cyclone is currently located just off the coast of south Florida, according to Environment Canada’s hurricane statement.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Likely impacts for Canada will be potential for heavy rainfall and strong winds, it says.

It also says the Canadian Hurricane Centre is monitoring the progress of storm Isaias and will issue an update Monday morning.

