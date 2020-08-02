Woman charged with murder after death of 29-year-old man in St. Paul, Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have charged a 28-year-old woman with second-degree murder after the death of a man in St. Paul, Alta., in the early morning hours of Saturday.

St. Paul RCMP were called to assist EMS at an apartment building in the town around 3 a.m., where a man had suffered a serious injury. Police said despite efforts by emergency crews, he succumbed to his injury and was declared dead on scene.

The victim was identified by police as 29-year-old Harold Crane, Jr.

A woman was arrested at the scene by police. Medeline Delver-Cardinal, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder. Her next court date is set for Aug. 4 in St. Paul.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit and the St. Paul Forensic Identification Section were called in to help with the investigation.

RCMP said there are no other suspects and they do not believe the incident was random.

St. Paul is located about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.