Manitoba records 18 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Public health officials identified 18 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Sunday morning, the province announced on Twitter.

The new numbers bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases to 435.

Public health officials advise 18 new cases of #Covid19MB have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. today. The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba is 435. The online data will be updated on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. https://t.co/QHUWf1qfFD pic.twitter.com/T0JKpZuK5Z — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) August 2, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday, six people were in hospital with COVID-19 complications in Manitoba. Five are in intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Officials released no other details about the new cases Sunday.

Online case data on the number of tests performed and the number of people hospitalized will be updated Tuesday, following the long weekend, the province said.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at eight. A total of 337 people have recovered.

1:31 COVID-19 concerns have some Manitoba parents looking at alternate education plans COVID-19 concerns have some Manitoba parents looking at alternate education plans