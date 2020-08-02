Menu

Comments

Health

Manitoba records 18 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

By Erik Pindera Global News
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Wednesday, March 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Public health officials identified 18 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Sunday morning, the province announced on Twitter.

The new numbers bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases to 435.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday, six people were in hospital with COVID-19 complications in Manitoba. Five are in intensive care.

Officials released no other details about the new cases Sunday.

Online case data on the number of tests performed and the number of people hospitalized will be updated Tuesday, following the long weekend, the province said.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at eight. A total of 337 people have recovered.

