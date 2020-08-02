Manitoba records 18 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Public health officials identified 18 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Sunday morning, the province announced on Twitter.
The new numbers bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases to 435.
As of Friday, six people were in hospital with COVID-19 complications in Manitoba. Five are in intensive care.
Officials released no other details about the new cases Sunday.
Online case data on the number of tests performed and the number of people hospitalized will be updated Tuesday, following the long weekend, the province said.
The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at eight. A total of 337 people have recovered.
