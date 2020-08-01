Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Saskatchewan Rattlers stung by Edmonton 88-66 for third-straight loss

Xavier Moon's 25-points led the Stingers to a 88-66 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers
By Brenden Purdy Global News
Posted August 1, 2020 7:34 pm
Angie Mellen / Global News

Saturday marked the first meeting between the Rattlers and Stingers since Saskatchewan claimed the 2019 CEBL title at home court last summer.

This contest didn’t go as well for the Snakes, who were thumped 88-66 for the team’s third consecutive loss.

2019 MVP Xavier Moon paced all players with 25 points, including an offensive explosion of 16 in the second quarter.

Kemi Osse led the Rattlers with 15 points.

Read more: Rattlers dump River Lions 96-79 for their first win of CEBL Summer Series

Saskatchewan came out of the gate firing on cylinders, jumping out to a 15-6 lead midway through the first, lead by the strong play of Kris Joseph, who knocked down 10 of those points.

Story continues below advertisement

However, an 11-3 Edmonton run to close the quarter left the Rattlers up by just one heading into the second.

Read more: Saskatchewan Rattlers rookie head coach ready for unique debut season

Moon’s remarkable second-quarter performance, which feature four threes, was capped with a full-court assist to Mathieu Kamba.

Saskatchewan wasn’t able to overcome the second-quarter deficit, and Edmonton never trailed for the rest of the contest.

The Rattlers fall to 1-3 and have two days off before a pair of back-to-backs in the middle of next week, beginning Tuesday against Hamilton.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon SportsCEBLCanadian Elite Basketball LeagueSaskatchewan RattlersEdmonton StingersRattlers BasketballCEBL Summer Series
Flyers
More weekly flyers