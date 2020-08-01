Saskatchewan Rattlers stung by Edmonton 88-66 for third-straight loss

Send this page to someone via email

Saturday marked the first meeting between the Rattlers and Stingers since Saskatchewan claimed the 2019 CEBL title at home court last summer.

This contest didn’t go as well for the Snakes, who were thumped 88-66 for the team’s third consecutive loss.

2019 MVP Xavier Moon paced all players with 25 points, including an offensive explosion of 16 in the second quarter.

Kemi Osse led the Rattlers with 15 points.

Saskatchewan came out of the gate firing on cylinders, jumping out to a 15-6 lead midway through the first, lead by the strong play of Kris Joseph, who knocked down 10 of those points.

Story continues below advertisement

However, an 11-3 Edmonton run to close the quarter left the Rattlers up by just one heading into the second.

Read more: Saskatchewan Rattlers rookie head coach ready for unique debut season

Moon’s remarkable second-quarter performance, which feature four threes, was capped with a full-court assist to Mathieu Kamba.

Saskatchewan wasn’t able to overcome the second-quarter deficit, and Edmonton never trailed for the rest of the contest.

The Rattlers fall to 1-3 and have two days off before a pair of back-to-backs in the middle of next week, beginning Tuesday against Hamilton.